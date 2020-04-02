🔥900,000 lose jobs in Spanish coronavirus lockdown with 3.5m now out of work🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Nearly 900,000 workers lost their jobs in Spain since authorities ordered people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it was revealed today, as the death toll reached 10,000.

Some 898,822 have become unemployed following the lockdown on March 12, sending the jobless total rocketing to 3.5 million. Construction and services, including the country’s normally thriving tourism industry, have been the hardest hit, figures released by the Ministry of Labour showed.

“This is an absolutely unprecedented situation,” Labour minister Yolanda Diaz told a news conference, adding that this was the biggest monthly increase in unemployment ever recorded in Spain.

The country has more than 100,000 Covid-19 infections and has seen more than 800 deaths for five days in a row, although authorities say that the arc of contagion has started to slow down.

Intensive care units in hospitals in Madrid, the hardest hit region, are reporting a slightly lower number of patients arriving in serious conditions.

In Greece, a migrant camp has been quarantined for 14 days after 20 asylum-seekers tested positive for coronavirus. Tests on 63 people were conducted after a 19-year-old female migrant, who gave birth in a hospital in Athens, became the first recorded case among thousands living in overcrowded camps across Greece.

The Ritsona camp, 45 miles north-east of Athens, is the first in Greece to be hit since the outbreak of the disease, which has reported 1,415 cases so far and 50 deaths.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 73,522, with 6,156 added in a 24-hour period, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases today revealed.

The country has the third highest number of recorded cases in Europe behind Italy and Spain, but has also seen mass testing. Some 872 have died, 140 more than yesterday.

Meanwhile, Russia today announced a record daily increase of 771 coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 3,548.

Cases have been recorded in 76 of more than 80 regions, but Moscow remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 595. Thirty people have died across the country.

Foreign ministers from 13 EU countries today warned that democratic principles could be at risk from measures taken to curb the pandemic. A joint statement warned they were “deeply concerned about the risk of violations of the principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights”.