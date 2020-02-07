90-migrants-caught-crossing-the-english-channel-in-record-breaking-day

The latest headlines in your inbox

A record number of migrants have been caught crossing the English Channel on inflatable in one day.

UK authorities intercepted 90 people on six dinghies in a huge rescue operation off the Kent coast.

Despite repeated warnings about the dangers of making the trip in a small boat, Thursday saw the highest about of migrants intercepted in one day.

Women and children were from the boats were treated by emergency services at Port of Dover after crossing the busy shipping lanes in near-freezing conditions.

A migrant is brought ashore on a stretcher in Dover (PA)

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said a “fresh approach” is needed and migrants should be returned to France regardless of where they are intercepted.

In one incident, at around 2.15am, a Border Force vessel intercepted an inflatable rib boat carrying five men.

The males presented themselves as Senegalese, Malian and Guinean nationals.

In the second incident, also at around 2.15am, a Border Force vessel intercepted a small boat carrying a group of 21 males who presented themselves as Syrian, Yemeni and Egyptian nationals.

A lifeboat approaches a small craft thought to be carrying migrants off the Kent coast

In the third incident, at around 7.40am, a Border Force vessel intercepted a RHIB which was carrying a group of 12 males and females who presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals.

In the fourth incident, at around 7.40am, a Border Force vessel intercepted a RHIB which was carrying 16 men who presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals.

In the fifth incident, at around 8.40am, a Border Force vessel intercepted a RHIB which was carrying a group of 12 people. Their nationalities are yet to be established.

In the sixth incident, at around 10.20am, an RNLI vessel intercepted a RHIB which was carrying a group of 14 people – 12 men and two woman – who presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals.

In the seventh incident, at around 11.20am, Kent Police officers detained five suspected illegal migrants in Dover town centre.

In the eighth incident, at around 09.20am, Border Force officers detained a group of five people near Shakespeare Beach who presented themselves as Iraqi and Yemini nationals.

More migrant crossing attempts were responded to by French authorities with a number of people detained.

Temperatures at the Port of Dover this morning were as low as 2C.