90 Day Fiancé Is Airing a Quarantine Spin-Off, Because of Course

As always, 90 Day Fiancé is giving us what we didn’t know we needed, this time in the form of a new five-part spin-off titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which premieres on TLC on Monday, April 20. In a way, the cast members, who typically start their romances virtually and are skilled at finding love over video chat, have been our leading experts on social distancing before we even knew what social distancing was.With no camera crews around to film them, the episodes will feature material captured by the cast. The president and general manager of TLC, Howard Lee, told Variety that this version of 90 Day Fiancé will visually be much different than what anyone’s used to. “This series will look very hot-off-the-press — it will look like the paint has not dried,” Lee said. “I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I’m hoping that they accept the way it looks. It will be messy!”The Best Trashy Reality Shows to Watch if Your Brain Needs a Break

If you’re wondering whether your favorite cast members will appear, the answer is … yes, probably. 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantine will feature over 40 cast members from across the show’s many, many other spin-offs. Some of the couples are currently isolating together, some trying to make long-distance work, and others are by themselves.The cast includes the permanently unlucky in love Darcey, Emily and Sasha from the show’s most recent season, and longtime franchise fixtures Pedro and Chantel. There is undoubtedly something for every 90 Day Fiancé fan in this special, and we can’t wait to watch the inevitable drama unfold.

Photo: TLC