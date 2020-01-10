9-year-old-boy-sexually-assaulted-by-father-in-maharashtra:-police

According to the complaint, the accused assaulted his minor son at home (Representational)

Thane:

A nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted allegedly by his father in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, was charged on Thursday and a search has been launched for him, they said.

A complaint against the man was lodged by his wife, the police said.

According to the complaint, he assaulted his minor son at home on January 6.

When the boy told his mother about the sexual assault, she confronted her husband and later approached the police, they said.

The accused has been charged under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added.