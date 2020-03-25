9-places-to-buy-loungewear-so-you-aren’t-wearing-pyjamas-24/7

Here are a bunch of brands that sell fuego loungewear for your self-isolation.Whether you’re working from home, looking after the kids or on your 9th episode of Grey’s Anatomy in a row – a lot of good behaving human beings are spending the majority of their time indoors in an attempt to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus. Claps for you.This means you’re likely chilling out in some comfy threads and if you’re wearing jeans – please stop. However, as we’ve been told, the best way to stay mentally sane and productive during our time in self-isolation is to develop a routine and not become a couch potato that wears pyjamas 24/7. Sure it sounds like a good idea for the first week but that gig will get old real quick.Introducing, loungewear. It’s the luxe version trackie-dacks you didn’t know you needed and right now is the person time to get yourself a few outfits.SO below are our top brands to get shopping for some cute as hell loungewear that you can totally wear on a virtual date too.1. Nasty GalMy top pick: Nasty Gal is easily one of the best places to shop for loungewear. There are a range of style and fabrics that suit all taste. I actually already own a few styles and you simply cannot get me out of ’em.2. BondsMy top pick: Of course, we had to include our Aussie born and raised brand, Bonds. I don’t think I’ve found a brand with comfier pants. I’ve looked. I’ve tried. They’re the BEST.The brand stocks mens, womens and kids loungewear too so you can get something for your partner, roomie or the whole fam.3. PrettyLittleThingMy top pick: I’m pretty sure if I didn’t include PrettyLittleThing on this list I’d be committing a felony.Not only do PrettyLittleThing have a wide range of loungewear outfits but a super-inclusive size range too. They have their original range as well as Plus, Shape, Tall and Petite for women of all shapes and sizes.4. THE ICONICMy top pick: If you’re looking for loungewear a little on the luxe side then THE ICONIC has got you covered. They stock Assembly Label, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and lots of other brands to fulfil your boujee work from home fantasy.Plus, these items are super high quality so you can legit wear them every day and they will last you till kingdom come. Just make sure you wash ’em.5. ASOSMy top pick: ASOS is just a one-stop shop for literally all your needs. They stock a range of items including, of course, loungewear. There are a number of brands to choose from but you can also check out the line of loungewear from ASOS Design, which is a super affordable option with really good quality for the price point.6. boohooMy top pick: Another UK retailer worth checking out is Boohoo. The loungewear section of the site literally has hundred of items in a range of colours, fabrics and styles all perfect for a fabulous day at home.7. GlassonsMy top pick: For loungewear that is on the little more formal side then check out Glassons. The range of knit jumpers are to-die-for and they have recently launched a line that is made out of 98% recycled fibres. We stan environmentally friendly lounge, yes we do!8. Cotton OnMy top pick: We couldn’t leave out Cotton On – especially when we’re talking comfy clothing! I’ve been shopping at Cotton On since I was 14 and honestly, she’s never let me down.They also have a super cute range of graphic tees that can give you loungewear look a nice lil’ edgy vibe.9. Target AustraliaMy top pick: Last but most definitely not least is household favourite, Target. Im convinced there isn’t a problem in this world that a trip to Target cannot fix. In this case, it’s a trip to their online store but details, details.They are another super affordable option for some work from home gear that isn’t your Disney themed pyjama pants that you’ve owned for 7 years.

