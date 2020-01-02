9-of-the-best-free-things-to-do-in-seville

One of the joys of Seville is wandering its higgledy-piggledy streets, stumbling upon tiny hidden squares with orange trees shading tiled benches. You can find plenty of ways to experience the best cultural and historical offerings the city has without spending a penny. All you need to know is where to go.

Discover the seat of the Spanish Inquisition

Centuries ago, Castillo San Jorge, the riverside medieval fortress of St George’s Castle, was the most-feared building in Seville – the seat of the Spanish Inquisition, operated by the Catholic Church from 1481. Today its ruins are located underneath Triana market, and house a museum with the interesting name of the Centre of Tolerance. You can find…