9-budget-hotels-in-the-cotswolds,-from-characterful-cottages-to-beautiful-b&bs

A wonderfully historic property in the centre of picturesque Chipping Campden that is packed with interest. The original tavern, dating from the 14th century, is now the main bar, with lots of beams and timber supports and wooden tables at which to eat or just enjoy a pint. In the dining room, look out for a glass panel in the middle of the floor that shows the entrance to a tunnel and hiding place used by Roman Catholic priests in the 16th century. The six bedrooms are set down a maze of corridors and stairs. Two are in the original part of the property, complete with impressive beams and creaking atmosphere. The menu evolves according to what’s in season – summer salads with cold rare roast beef, for example; game in winter.



Read expert review

