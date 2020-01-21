9-amazing-boutique-hotels-in-athens,-from-rooftop-terraces-with-acropolis-views-to-stylish-apartments

Acropolis views, rooftop bars, designer décor… you’ll find all this and more in the new wave of boutique hotels cropping up all around downtown Athens. The Psirri neighbourhood, with its graffiti-lined alleys and pavement café scene, is the heart of the new scene in Athens. But there are also plenty of stylish boltholes around Koukaki, Kolonaki, and the Historic Centre, where historic buildings are being converted into modern hotels within strolling distance to the major archaeological sites. Here’s our pick of the best boutique hotels in Athens.
AthensWas
Athens, Greece
The discreet entrance to AthensWas lies at the start of Dionyisiou Areopagitou, one of the most desirable streets in Athens. Inside, interiors are a beautifully composed collection of classic designer pieces; think leather armchairs by Le Corbusier, sculptural chairs by Konstantin Grcic, and lamps by Ronan and Erwen Bouroullec. Every room and suite has a smart marble balcony, where you can order breakfast à la carte at no extra charge. On the roof, Sense is a fine-dining restaurant where the Acropolis views compete with clever, boundary-pushing Greek dishes, such as scorpion fish balls with sea urchin and ouzo foam.
K-Studio have shied away from their signature boho-beach-resort style here and opted for something more urbane. Polished but muted interiors are a paean to 1930s Greek modernism; all curvy walls, natural materials, and streamlined furnishing with Bauhaus overtones. It’s run by a small, energetic team who share a passion for Athens so the welcome is easygoing and unstuffy. Most of the 38 rooms have small balconies overlooking the hip and happening square, but for stunning Parthenon views plump for the Penthouse Suite which occupies the entire sixth floor and comes with its own pool and hot tub.
Vertical gardens, quirky industrial design, and a beautifully landscaped roof terrace give this former type foundry the edge over the other boutique hotels popping up all over Psirri. Built in 1930, the building has served as a stable, a Greek font foundry and a theatre, and the intriguing back story and beautiful bone structure shine through in its design. Original features include exposed brick-and-mortar ceilings and floor-to-ceiling Crittall windows. You’ll spend most of your time in the large apartments or, in warm weather, hanging out on the spectacular roof terrace admiring the Parthenon peeking through the plants.
This city-centre hotel, located off a main city artery across from the city’s leafy National Gardens, incorporates the long-standing history and modern, hip culture of Athens through its beautiful contemporary design and imaginative spaces. Celebrated sibling designers, Fernando and Humberto Campana of Brazil, created the lobby’s ‘favela’ walls by incorporating old vintage wood and furniture pieces recycled from the remnants of the previous hotel. Creativity follows through in every room including bathrooms, hallways, restaurants, rooftop and bedrooms, where every corner breathes contemporary design in an interactive, fun and colourful way.
Like the hotel name suggests, the theme of the spaces allow guests to ‘scan’ over the city of Athens in various ways. Look up from one of the couches to gaze into images from an impressive ‘liquid ceiling’ installation art work called Epiphany which projects a loop of an underwater scene onto the lobby ceiling. Rooms feature aerial photography shots of Athens through the years and commissioned art that follows the hotel’s theme of observing the Athens metropolis. For high rollers, the Penthouse Suite, which features a rooftop hot tub, stands apart as a unique urban stay experience.
A calm oasis in the affluent heart of Athens. This eco-friendly hotel is a showcase for Coco-mat, purveyor of all-natural beds to some of the world’s best hotels. A good night’s sleep is guaranteed. The vibe is more Scandi-chic than traditional Greek, but everything from the coconut-fibre mattresses to the linen drapes is hand-made in Greece using natural materials. Once you get past the jarring entrance through a Coco-mat furniture showroom (guests get a discount), the overall feeling is of staying in a cocoon of good taste and sound values.
A walk through a marbled arcade leads to the somewhat ‘hidden’ entrance of this boutique hotel. Before the buildings were transformed into InnAthens, they took on many forms, including as a safe house for refugees at the turn of the century, a girls’ school and a hostel. It stands today as a modern boutique property that hasn’t lost its past thanks to the work of Greek architect Dionysos Sotovikis, who combined the careful restoration with a modern, minimalist touch. There are 22 rooms including Classic Rooms, Deluxe Rooms and Suites; some have balconies that overlook the central courtyard.
This abandoned warehouse was repurposed into an intimate hotel with a cool, industrial feel. Built by a tool trader in the 1950s, the corner building at the intersection of two pedestrian streets still has a distinctly industrial vibe. All flinty grey, pale marble, and weathered terracotta, the design pays homage to cement, brick, and wood (although the wallpaper is more urban chic than industrial grit). The whole ground floor is an open-plan lobby-cum-living-room with a communal table for socialising over complimentary coffee. Suites and lofts on the third and fourth floors are positively huge, opening onto generous balconies with daybeds for soaking up the sunshine.
This neoclassical townhouse designed by Ernst Ziller, the architect behind many Athenian landmarks, has been converted into a 10-room hotel. High painted ceilings, finely wrought balconies, enormous windows and a splendid wooden staircase have been carefully preserved. Faux-antique furniture and all-marble bathrooms aim to enhance the historic grandeur with mixed success. The third-floor roof terrace is unabashedly modern, with a vertical garden behind the green marble bar, where moustachioed mixologists concoct excellent DIY martinis.
