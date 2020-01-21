9-amazing-boutique-hotels-in-athens,-from-rooftop-terraces-with-acropolis-views-to-stylish-apartments

This abandoned warehouse was repurposed into an intimate hotel with a cool, industrial feel. Built by a tool trader in the 1950s, the corner building at the intersection of two pedestrian streets still has a distinctly industrial vibe. All flinty grey, pale marble, and weathered terracotta, the design pays homage to cement, brick, and wood (although the wallpaper is more urban chic than industrial grit). The whole ground floor is an open-plan lobby-cum-living-room with a communal table for socialising over complimentary coffee. Suites and lofts on the third and fourth floors are positively huge, opening onto generous balconies with daybeds for soaking up the sunshine.



Read expert review

