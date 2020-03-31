9-1-1-season-3,-episode-13-recap:-pinned

Well, that’s one way to give us a cliffhanger, 9-1-1.

9-1-1 took us on a wild ride this week, and it was one I was not expecting. Granted, this show throws some pretty crazy things at us week after week, but this episode was…frightening. Yes, frightening.

But before I get to the scary stuff, let’s talk about everything that happened leading up to that scary AF moment. As per tradition, Michael wanted to take his and Harry’s annual camping trip together. But things have been quite difficult for him given his health, and it only seems to be getting worse.

This is why Michael asks Bobby to join them on the trip, in case anything goes wrong. I know this is just television, but I love the dynamic between Bobby and Athena’s family. It’s so genuine and honest and feels so effortless. It was wonderful to see Bobby get some time with the family sans Athena.

As expected, Michael’s condition showed how badly it had deteriorated while on the camping trip because he wasn’t able to do the things he and Harry normally would. This upset him to a degree that he lashed out on Bobby. Underlying that frustration, however, was just one simple idea. Michael wants his family to be okay without him, and to live a life that is fruitful and happy.

I’m not crying, you’re crying, 9-1-1 fans.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Chimney were struggling to move forward with their relationship given everything they’ve been through in the past year. It hasn’t been easy, but their connection has remained strong. But it’s not until Chimney’s brother, Albert, points out that the relationship is at a standstill that Chimney decides to do something about it.

He takes Maddie to a fancy dinner and confesses that he loves her. Awww, it was super cute. Unfortunately, Maddie couldn’t say those exact words because they present a form of PTSD for her, but she absolutely feels the weight of those words and the feelings that are associated with them for Chimney.

Their adorable dinner is interrupted when a couple nearby has an accidental proposal–it wasn’t supposed to happen. The woman finds herself upset and soon after stuck between the pillar and the table (they are in a revolving restaurant) which crushes her pelvic bone (ouch!). Well, the woman is going to be okay thanks to Chimney and Maddie, and the boyfriend ended up proposing after all!

Oh, and Chim and Maddie got a free hotel suite out of it so they definitely had a great night–if you know what I mean.

The end of this 9-1-1 episode seemed to be ending on a positive note with Maddie and Chimney more in love than ever and Michael coming back from the camping trip alive. However, this was not the case.

Remember the guy that beat up Josh? Well, he along with some of his closest friends take over the 9-1-1 call center and hold everyone hostage. Uh, yah. I did NOT see that coming. At all.

I’m not sure how Maddie and company are going to get out of this one. But I sure hope it all ends well.

What did you think of that cliffhanger? Share your thoughts below!