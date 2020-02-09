8th Feb: Van Helsing (2018), 4 Seasons [18] – New Episodes (7/10)

Date Added: 17th December 2016

History: 17/12/2016: 1 Season (2016) 19/01/2018: 2 Seasons (2017) 25/02/2019: 3 Seasons (2017) 08/02/2020: 4 Seasons (2018)Watch Season 4 now

Description:After three years in a coma, Vanessa awakens to a world ravaged by vampires. Now, she and a motley band of fellow survivors fight to stay alive.

Certificate: Suitable only for adults

Year: 2018

Duration: 4 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (13 Ep), Season 2 (13 Ep), Season 3 (13 Ep)Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Missy Peregrym, Paul Johansson, Rukiya Bernard, Vincent Gale, Aleks Paunovic, Trezzo Mahoro, David Cubitt, Caroline Cave, Neal McDonough, Keeya King, Nicole Muñoz, Tricia Helfer, Jesse Stanley

