8th-feb:-van-helsing-(2018),-4-seasons-[18]-–-new-episodes-(7/10)

8th Feb: Van Helsing (2018), 4 Seasons [18] – New Episodes (7/10)

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 17th December 2016
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Van Helsing’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:   17/12/2016: 1 Season (2016)   19/01/2018: 2 Seasons (2017)   25/02/2019: 3 Seasons (2017)   08/02/2020: 4 Seasons (2018)Watch Season 4 now
Description:After three years in a coma, Vanessa awakens to a world ravaged by vampires. Now, she and a motley band of fellow survivors fight to stay alive.

Certificate: Suitable only for adults

Year: 2018
Duration: 4 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (13 Ep), Season 2 (13 Ep), Season 3 (13 Ep)Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Missy Peregrym, Paul Johansson, Rukiya Bernard, Vincent Gale, Aleks Paunovic, Trezzo Mahoro, David Cubitt, Caroline Cave, Neal McDonough, Keeya King, Nicole Muñoz, Tricia Helfer, Jesse Stanley

RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

[spoilers]-might-be-returning-for-fast-&-furious-10

[SPOILERS] Might Be Returning For Fast & Furious 10

mariya smith
1st-feb:-a-little-princess-(1995),-1hr-37m-[g]-–-streaming-again-(6.85/10)

1st Feb: A Little Princess (1995), 1hr 37m [G] – Streaming Again (6.85/10)

mariya smith
sam-raimi-reportedly-wants-tobey-maguire-in-doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness

Sam Raimi Reportedly Wants Tobey Maguire In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *