8th-feb:-thottappan-(2019),-2hr-18m-[tv-ma]-(6.75/10)

Date Added: 8th February 2020

Description:

When his partner in crime goes missing, a small-time crook’s life is transformed as he dedicates himself to raising the daughter his friend left behind.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2019

Duration: 2hr 18m

Audio: Malayalam [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Shanavas K. Bavakutty

Cast: Priyamvada Krishnan, Vinayakan, Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj K. Jayan, Lal, Irshad Ali, Sunitha

RATINGS:

Not yet rated

