8th-feb:-thottappan-(2019),-2hr-18m-[mature]-(6.75/10)

Description:When his partner in crime goes missing, a small-time crook’s life is transformed as he dedicates himself to raising the daughter his friend left behind.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019

Duration: 2hr 18m

Audio: Malayalam [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Shanavas K. Bavakutty

Cast: Priyamvada Krishnan, Vinayakan, Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj K. Jayan, Lal, Irshad Ali, Sunitha

This title is available on Netflix UK