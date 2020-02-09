8th Feb: Thottappan (2019), 2hr 18m [MATURE] (6.75/10)
Date Added: 8th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Thottappan’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:When his partner in crime goes missing, a small-time crook’s life is transformed as he dedicates himself to raising the daughter his friend left behind.
Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.
Year: 2019
Duration: 2hr 18m
Audio: Malayalam [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Shanavas K. Bavakutty
Cast: Priyamvada Krishnan, Vinayakan, Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj K. Jayan, Lal, Irshad Ali, Sunitha
RATINGS: Not yet rated LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register to get email updates…
This title is available on Netflix UK