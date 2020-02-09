8th-feb:-thottappan-(2019),-2hr-18m-[mature]-(6.75/10)

8th Feb: Thottappan (2019), 2hr 18m [MATURE] (6.75/10)

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 8th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Thottappan’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:When his partner in crime goes missing, a small-time crook’s life is transformed as he dedicates himself to raising the daughter his friend left behind.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019
Duration: 2hr 18m

Audio: Malayalam [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Shanavas K. Bavakutty

Cast: Priyamvada Krishnan, Vinayakan, Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj K. Jayan, Lal, Irshad Ali, Sunitha

RATINGS: Not yet rated LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

fast-&-furious-9-director-returned-so-he-could-give-justice-for-han

Fast & Furious 9 Director Returned So He Could Give Justice For Han

mariya smith
twitter-is-loving-the-new-black-widow-trailer-from-the-super-bowl

Twitter Is Loving The New Black Widow Trailer From The Super Bowl

mariya smith
1st-feb:-a-nightmare-on-elm-street-(2010),-1hr-35m-[r]-(5.6/10)

1st Feb: A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), 1hr 35m [R] (5.6/10)

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *