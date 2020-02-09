8th-feb:-the-coldest-game-(2019),-1hr-43m-[tv-ma]-(6/10)

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 8th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Coldest Game’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

During 1962’s Cuban missile crisis, a troubled math genius finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Soviet chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 43m

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Lukasz Kosmicki

Cast: Bill Pullman, Lotte Verbeek, Robert Więckiewicz, James Bloor, Aleksey Serebryakov, Corey Johnson, Nicholas Farrell, Evgeniy Sidikhin

Not yet rated

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix