8th Feb: The Coldest Game (2019), 1hr 43m [TV-MA] (6/10)

Date Added: 8th February 2020

During 1962’s Cuban missile crisis, a troubled math genius finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Soviet chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.

Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 43m

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Lukasz Kosmicki

Cast: Bill Pullman, Lotte Verbeek, Robert Więckiewicz, James Bloor, Aleksey Serebryakov, Corey Johnson, Nicholas Farrell, Evgeniy Sidikhin

