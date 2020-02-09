8th Feb: The Coldest Game (2019), 1hr 43m [TV-MA] (6/10)
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 8th February 2020
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Coldest Game’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:
During 1962’s Cuban missile crisis, a troubled math genius finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Soviet chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.
Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 43m
Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Director: Lukasz Kosmicki
Cast: Bill Pullman, Lotte Verbeek, Robert Więckiewicz, James Bloor, Aleksey Serebryakov, Corey Johnson, Nicholas Farrell, Evgeniy Sidikhin
Not yet rated
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix