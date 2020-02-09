8th-feb:-h2o:-just-add-water-(2009),-1-season-[tv-pg]-(6.6/10)

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 9th February 2017

History:

09/15/2014: 3 Seasons (2009)

12/19/2016: Removed from Netflix

02/09/2017: 3 Seasons (2009)

02/08/2020: 1 Season (2009)

Description:

When three teens stranded on a remote island wander into a mystical pool during a full moon, they turn into mermaids with magical powers.

Certificate: TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2009

Duration: 1 Season

Available Seasons: Season 1 (26 Ep), Season 2 (26 Ep), Season 3 (26 Ep)

Audio: English [Original], Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

Cast: Cariba Heine, Phoebe Tonkin, Angus McLaren, Burgess Abernethy, Claire Holt, Alan David Lee, Cleo Massey, Jamie Timony

