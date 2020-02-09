8th Feb: H2O: Just Add Water (2009), 1 Season [TV-PG] (6.6/10)
Date Added: 9th February 2017
History:
09/15/2014: 3 Seasons (2009)
12/19/2016: Removed from Netflix
02/09/2017: 3 Seasons (2009)
02/08/2020: 1 Season (2009)
Description:
When three teens stranded on a remote island wander into a mystical pool during a full moon, they turn into mermaids with magical powers.
Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested
Year: 2009
Duration: 1 Season
Available Seasons: Season 1 (26 Ep), Season 2 (26 Ep), Season 3 (26 Ep)
Audio: English [Original], Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
Subtitles: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
Cast: Cariba Heine, Phoebe Tonkin, Angus McLaren, Burgess Abernethy, Claire Holt, Alan David Lee, Cleo Massey, Jamie Timony
RATINGS:
