8th-feb:-h2o:-just-add-water-(2009),-1-season-[pg]-(7.5/10)

8th Feb: H2O: Just Add Water (2009), 1 Season [PG] (7.5/10)

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 8th February 2017
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘H2O: Just Add Water’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:   23/04/2013: 3 Seasons (2009)   19/12/2016: Removed from Netflix   08/02/2017: Streaming Again – 3 Seasons (2009)   08/02/2020: 1 Season (2009)
Description:When three teens stranded on a remote island wander into a mystical pool during a full moon, they turn into mermaids with magical powers.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2009
Duration: 1 Season

Available Seasons: Season 1 (26 Ep), Season 2 (26 Ep), Season 3 (26 Ep)Audio: English [Original], Spanish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

Cast: Cariba Heine, Phoebe Tonkin, Angus McLaren, Burgess Abernethy, Claire Holt, Alan David Lee, Cleo Massey, Jamie Timony

RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

avengers:-infinity-war-deleted-scene-teases-smart-hulk-in-final-battle

Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene Teases Smart Hulk In Final Battle

mariya smith
68-“eulogy”-(haunting-of-hill-house-s1e07)

68 “Eulogy” (Haunting of Hill House S1E07)

John koli
31st-jan:-luna-nera-(2020),-1-season-[tv-ma]-(6/10)

31st Jan: Luna Nera (2020), 1 Season [TV-MA] (6/10)

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *