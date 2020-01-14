86-year-old-busted-for-armed-bank-robbery-in-south-carolina

January 14, 2020 | 8: 33am

A man born when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president was busted for allegedly robbing a South Carolina bank while brandishing a gun and wearing a mask, according to a report.

Gilbert Paul Ware, 86, was accused of entering a Bank of America branch in Greenville about 9: 30 a.m. and demanding money, according to Fox Carolina.

The octogenarian made off with an undisclosed amount of cash but didn’t make it very far in his getaway car before cops stopped him a few blocks away.

His firearm and the stolen money were recovered.

Ware was slapped with a bank robbery charge.