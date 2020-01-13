83:-ranveer-singh-introduces-saqib-saleem-as-mohinder-‘jimmy’-amarnath-in-upcoming-sports-drama

After sharing the first look stills of Jiiva as K Srikkanth and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar from 83, Ranveer Singh introduced Saqib Saleem as former Indian all-rounder Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath. In the caption, Singh described Amarnath as the “indomitable comeback king of India”, owing to a revival in the cricketer’s career after three years during the 1982-83 season. Saleem looks focused and determined as he poses in a batting stance.

Here is Saleem’s first look

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83, will explore India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies. Singh will emulate skipper Kapil Dev, while Jatin Sarna will be seen as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the ‘badam shot and Harrdy Sandhu as another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of the team manager PR Man Singh, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk is Balvinder, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. Deepika Padukone will play Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

Saleem and the other actors trained in Dharamshala with the former cricketers and renowned coaches earlier in 2019. Saleem, in an interview with Indo-Asian News Service said that he will always remember Amarnath’s advice.

“The most valuable piece of advice which Jimmy sir gave me is to be calm and focus on the game. There was something in the way he said which has stayed with me,” he said.

The actor also said that while he is usually jumpy, he has become much calmer since he has had to essay Amarnath’s character onscreen.

“A character that you play does something to you personally and when I was playing Jimmy, it made me calmer as a human being. Because that is how Jimmy sir is. If I had to get him right, I had to get that zen-like attitude. The calm resilience to play him, that was the difficult part, because I am usually very hyper. So, I had to start meditation just to calm myself down,” he shared.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 11: 48: 46 IST