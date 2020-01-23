83:-ranveer-singh-introduces-r-badree-as-‘strong-and-silent’-sunil-valson-in-upcoming-sports-drama

Ranveer Singh, who has been introducing the character posters from his upcoming film 83, took to Instagram to unveil R Badree’s poster. Badree will essaying the role of cricketer Sunil Valson in Kabir Khan’s directorial.
According to Scroll, Valson was the only squad member not to play a game in India’s historic World Cup triumph in 1983. Though he did play the two warm-up games at the start against Australia and minor counties, the former left-arm pacer, is often said to be one of the quickest Indian bowlers of his time.
Singh, who will emulate former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the film, describes Valson as, ‘the strong, silent and staunch support system of team India.’
Check out the poster here
(Also read on Firstpost – Kabir Khan on Amazon Prime Video show The Forgotten Army, his cricket drama 83 and the nexus between history and politics)
Touted as the “biggest sports film” of the country, 83 chronicles Indian cricket team’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team.
Previously, the Padmaavat actor has introduced character posters of Dhairya Karwa, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khatter and Dinker Sharma.
Chirag Patil will be seen essaying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will play Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma, whereas Dinker will play Kirti Azad.
Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will play Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia
83 is slated to release on 10 April.
Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 11: 52: 30 IST
