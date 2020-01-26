83-poster:-ranveer-singh-as-kapil-dev-introduces-his-world-cup-winning-indian-cricket-team

Ranveer Singh, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share fresh posters of his much-anticipated film, 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicles Indian Cricket Team’s victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team.

The first look was released amid much fanfare at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai. While the makers had been releasing a character poster every day, the first look video shows all posters, followed by a still of the entire team.

83 will also be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi. While Kamal Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version under his banner Raajkamal Films International, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version under his banner Annapurna Studios.

The cast members include Dhairya Karwa, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khatter and Dinker Sharma.

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will play Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia

83 is slated to release on 10 April.

