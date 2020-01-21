83:-adinath-kothare-introduced-as-dilip-vengsarkar-in-first-look-poster-from-kabir-khan’s-upcoming-sports-drama

Ranveer Singh unveiled the character poster of Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. Known for his fierce batting style, he was nicknamed ‘Colonel’ by all the bowlers. The actor can be seen in cricket whites as he poses in a batting stance. In the caption, Singh called Vengsarkar “The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer.”

Here is the poster

THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer 🏏🏆 Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR @83thefilm#ThisIs83@kabirkhankk@deepikapadukone@Shibasishsarkar@madmantena#SajidNadiadwala@vishinduri@RelianceEnt@FuhSePhantompic.twitter.com/N3ksJN3cZs — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 21, 2020

Earlier, the makers had shared seven character posters which featured Nishant Dahiya, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Dinker Sharma.

Singh will step into the shoes of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. Dahiya will be seen essaying the role of Roger Binny while Sharma will be seen as Kirti Azad. Patil will be seen enacting the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, Sandhu is Madan Lal, Virk is Balvinder Singh Sandhu, and Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma.

The actors had trained in Dharamshala for the film with India’s former cricketers and renowned coaches earlier in 2019. The team of 83 has also recreated Dev’s match-winning innings of 175 runs against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge stadium.

Deepika Padukone, whose new release was Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will play Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. The sports drama will reunite Padukone and Singh onscreen after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 directorial Padmaavat.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 12: 01: 18 IST