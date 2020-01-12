80mph-gales-to-sweep-northern-ireland’s-east-coast-on-monday







Storm Brendan is set to batter the island of Ireland on Monday, with several weather warnings having been issued. Picture Colm O’Reilly 09-01-2020

Strong gales of up to 80mph are set to sweep parts of the east coast of Northern Ireland on Monday.

The Met Office has warned coastal routes and communities could be particularly affected by Storm Brendan as large waves batter seafronts.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland, much of the western half of the UK and the north east of Scotland from 10am until midnight.

Frank Saunders of the Met Office said the UK and Ireland will turn increasingly windy throughout today as the storm, named by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, sweeps in.

He said: “It’s going to be windy across the western half of the UK, with gusts reaching 60-70mph along Irish Sea coastlines, the west of Scotland and perhaps some English Channel coasts — maybe even 80mph in a few exposed places.”

The Met Office also warned heavy rain could add “poor visibility to what will already be difficult travelling conditions”.

“It will be a dry start in the morning but a band of heavy rain will push eastwards through the day,” they added.

Cloud will thicken from the west throughout this morning, heralding the approaching southerly gale, which may turn severe.

The maximum temperature will be 9C.

Mr Saunders added the severe conditions could cause travel disruption, and those in affected areas are advised to take extra care when driving on exposed routes such as bridges or high open roads.

Looking further ahead to the rest of next week, he said: “It looks like it’s going to stay very unsettled with the potential for further disruptive weather in places.”

On Saturday, strong winds and heavy rain battered parts of Scotland, causing road closures and rail disruption.

The main A1 road from the English border up to the Edinburgh area was closed to high-sided vehicles for several hours.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued an orange wind warning for 11 counties.

It came into effect at 7am as the storm is expected to sweep across the island.

The warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place to midnight, while the warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford lifts at 3pm.

The forecaster said there was a “significant risk” of coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in the Irish Republic, a yellow wind warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

