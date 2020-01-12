80-detained-for-trying-to-wave-black-flags-at-amit-shah-in-madhya-pradesh

Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jabalpur. (File)

Jabalpur:

The police on Sunday stopped the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) from waving black flags at Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and detained 80 activists.

The activists were taken into custody from ten different areas in the city for trying to show black flags, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar. They were released after legal formalities, he added.

Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jabalpur.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh has opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act which gives Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.