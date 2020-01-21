8-stylish-boutique-hotels-in-istanbul,-including-art-filled-rooms-and-stunning-bosphorus-strait-views

Georges is the epitome of the new wave of hip boutique hotels to open in the city’s old European quarter and makes the most of the beautiful, 19th-century apartment building from which it is fashioned. Yet knows exactly what its discerning clientele want from their accommodation in this vibrant city. The majority of the 20 rooms here have decent-sized balconies with stunning Bosphorus Strait views and plenty of light floods in through the floor-to-ceiling French windows. The generously proportioned bathrooms gleam with chrome and plate glass softened by antique distressed tile floors and grey, marble-clad walls. Georges’ rooftop restaurant, Le Fumoir, serves traditional French dishes and is justifiably well-known both locally and internationally.



Read expert review

