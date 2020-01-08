8-members-from-extremist-group-arrested-in-tamil-nadu:-police

Total eight people of the module were arrested, the police said. (Representational)

Chennai:

A Tamil Nadu-based extremist module with links to a similar group in neighbouring Karnataka, that was allegedly planning to carry out nationwide attacks, has been busted with the arrest of 8 men, police said on Wednesday.

The eight people, including three “radical elements” from Bengaluru, were arrested and pistols and amunitions recovered from them by the ”Q” branch police, which handles matters related to extremists and involving national security.

Inputs gathered by the intelligence wing of Tamil Nadu police revealed that “a few notorious fundamentalist elements are making preparation to wage jihad at various parts of the country and (they) have disappeared” from the state in the third week of the last month, a police release said.

Some of the accused were linked to various communal cases including a sensational murder case in the state.

“This module has developed link with a similar module in Bengaluru and started moving to different parts of the country,” the release said.

Five of the accused were arrested from Tamil Nadu, while three members were arrested from neighbouring Karnataka.