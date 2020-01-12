8-easy-home-hacks-for-instant-luxe

A few creative touches are all it takes to elevate your interiors from standard to striking

Curate your cupboards

Give your kitchen a facelift and replace tired and outdated kitchen doors. Hølte (holte.studio) specialises in plywood or wood-veneer fronts and worktops for Ikea and other high-street cabinet carcasses, starting at around £1,150 for a small kitchen. It can also join together two existing cupboards to create a pantry-style space.

Make an entrance

Hallways can make a great first impression, but these transitional spaces are often overlooked. A few simple tweaks will set the tone as soon as guests step over the threshold. ‘Repaint your front door and surround on both sides, as this makes an instant impact on hallways as well as adding exterior appeal,’ suggests interior designer Beth Dadswell (imperfectinteriors.co.uk).