The guy to have done an incredible job in giving us perfect moody playlist worthy songs is no other than Darshan Raval. The guy is all armored up to win the hearts in the industry with his voice and his face is already working the wonders.

Not every singer has it in them to give us a perfect song that will get us dreaming of painting the town red or just relate when sad. But Darshan Raval has a great voice when it is him and his melodic songs. He is the perfect vocal king of the industry. Always so full of energy and lively pulls us towards him unknowingly.

Here are top 8 of his hit tracks:

Tera Zikr,

Shab Tum Ho,

Tere Siva,

Tu Dua Hai,

Nayan Ne,

Do Din,

Ye Baarish,

Dhoka Dhadi,