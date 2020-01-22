8 boutique hotels in San Sebastián, including Basque cuisine, designer digs and old-school seaside luxury

Tucked into the hillside on Monte Igueldo and overlooking the Bay of Biscay, with sensual design and superb service, this is the place that lovers of food, wine, art and architecture have been waiting for. Pedro Subijana has been the chef at Akelarre since 1975 and was one of the pioneers of new Basque cuisine. The hotel attached to the restaurant has 22 rooms which all have glass walls and spectacular sea views. Elsewhere, panoramic windows frame the ever mutating colours and moods of the landscape and sea to create living works of art. Although you can eat à la carte, most people choose one of the three eight-course tasting menus. Exquisite dishes include hake in seaweed steam with plankton and oyster leaf, sea bass umami and roast suckling pig with ibérico emulsion.



Read expert review

