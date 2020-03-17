‘7th Heaven’ star Lorenzo Brino is dead at 21! His friends are mourning and so is everyone after his sister revealed the news of his death.

Lorenzo Brino, who featured on the TV arrangement “7th Heaven” as one of the Camden family twins, has kicked the bucket in a fender bender at 21 years old.

The 21-year-old on-screen character was killed when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and it struck a shaft. Brino was the main inhabitant of the vehicle and was articulated dead.

From 1999 through 2007, Brino and his sibling Nikolas depicted twins Sam and David Camden — the most youthful offspring of Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks) on The WB arrangement. At first, the jobs were played by the Brino quadruplets.

Stephen Dulay, a companion of the actor’s, paid tribute to Lorenzo with a YouTube video including clasps of them turning out together, taking climbs in Runyon Canyon Park and planning sound suppers.

Lorenzo was one of a quadruplet of kin who all showed up on seventh Heaven when they were little youngsters. The late entertainer featured as Sam Camden in 139 scenes of the show from 1999 to 2007.

His character made his introduction when Annie Camden conceived an offspring and it was purportedly one of the most-watched scenes of the arrangement.

Lorenzo Brino and his brother Nikolas Brino portrayed the twins David and Sam, the youngest of all in the large Camden brood. They were presented early on and served as series regulars from Season 6-11.

Lorenzo’s aunt, Janet Brino, said, “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad.  You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

