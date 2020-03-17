‘7th-heaven’-star-lorenzo-brino-is-dead-at-21!-his-friends-are-mourning-and-so-is-everyone-after-his-sister-revealed-the-news-of-his-death.

Lorenzo Brino, who featured on the TV arrangement “7th Heaven” as one of the Camden family twins, has kicked the bucket in a fender bender at 21 years old.

The 21-year-old on-screen character was killed when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and it struck a shaft. Brino was the main inhabitant of the vehicle and was articulated dead.

From 1999 through 2007, Brino and his sibling Nikolas depicted twins Sam and David Camden — the most youthful offspring of Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks) on The WB arrangement. At first, the jobs were played by the Brino quadruplets.

Stephen Dulay, a companion of the actor’s, paid tribute to Lorenzo with a YouTube video including clasps of them turning out together, taking climbs in Runyon Canyon Park and planning sound suppers.

His character made his introduction when Annie Camden conceived an offspring and it was purportedly one of the most-watched scenes of the arrangement.

Lorenzo’s aunt, Janet Brino, said, “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”