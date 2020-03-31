75-more-dead-of-coronavirus-in-michigan;-total-259

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 / 03: 05 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 03: 05 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Seventy-five more people died of coronavirus in Michigan on Monday, state numbers show, again the largest one-day increase yet.

The dead now number 259.

The results of Monday’s coronavirus tests, released Tuesday afternoon, confirmed more than 1,110 new cases in Michigan and brought the total number to 7,615. The majority are still in southeast Michigan.

Health officials have noted that the number of test kits available is limited. Not everyone displaying symptoms is going to get tested.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allow only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

