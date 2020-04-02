🔥73 NHS staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital test positive for coronavirus as 318 self-isolate at home🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

More than 70 workers at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London have tested positive for coronavirus with a total of 318 self-isolating at home.

Tests given to 73 staff members of 181 who have been tested came back positive.

The hospital itself has eight confirmed Covid-19 patients in its care at the moment.

A Great Ormand Street Hospital spokesman said: “We continue to monitor COVID-19 related staff absence carefully which currently equates to 6 per cent of our workforce and are able to fully staff all of the services we have planned to run at this time.”

It comes as the Government faces criticism that NHS workers do not have the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe while they treat Covid-19 patients.

Former World Health Organisation director Anthony Costello first revealed the figures on Thursday, tweeting that he had received an email informing him of the outbreak in the hospital.

He shared a snippet from the email which read: “We now have eight Covid-19 positive patients across the hospital.

“Through our staff testing, we have had 73 confirmed Covid positive staff members out of 181 tested.

“318 staff members are currently off work because they, or someone in their household, are displaying symptoms. This is similar to yesterday.”

