715 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 16 additional deaths

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
715-new-cases-of-covid-19-in-illinois,-16-additional-deaths

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 02: 51 PM CDT
/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 02: 55 PM CDT

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 715 new cases of COVID-19 cases across the state, and 16 additional deaths.

That brings the total to 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois. 

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 85 percent of deaths are among individuals 60 years of age and older, but noted “no one is immune” to the virus.

Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the federal response Thursday, saying national measures and stay-at-home guidelines took too long.

“This will go down in history as a profound failure of our national government,” Pritzker said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You May Also Like

battling-exhaustion-and-trolls,-fauci-says-he’s-ok

Battling exhaustion and trolls, Fauci says he’s OK

us.-army-rolls-into-seattle-with-field-hospital-built-for-combat

🔥U.S. Army rolls into Seattle with field hospital built for combat🔥

explainer:-how-an-old-tuberculosis-vaccine-might-help-fight-the-new-coronavirus

🔥Explainer: How an old tuberculosis vaccine might help fight the new coronavirus🔥

st.-joseph-county-paper-company-ruled-as-pfas-site

St. Joseph County paper company ruled as PFAS site

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *