7-year-old-boy-found-dead-in-mp-hostel,-2-suspended:-police

“The post mortem report revealed the boy was strangled,” the police said. (Representational)

Bhopal:

A 7-year-old boy was found dead on Wednesday in a government hostel in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

The post-mortem report of the boy, who belonged to the tribal community, revealed strangulation, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered, and two of the facility’s were staff suspended.

Class I student Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a government hostel in Patel Nagar in Bhopal was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, said Piplani police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava on Friday.

“The post mortem report, which came out on Thursday, has revealed he was strangled. A case has been registered and probe is on to nab the perpetrators,” he told PTI.

Collector Tarun Pithode ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended hostel superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Omkar Singh Markam visited the hostel on Friday and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased.

“A probe has begun and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Mr Markam told PTI.

Police said Suraj’s father, Rajesh Kharpe, is a labourer based in Sehore, some 40 kilometres from the city.

“Suraj was admitted in the hostel in July last year,” an official said.