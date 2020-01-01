7-times-the-cast-of-mrs-brown’s-boys-couldn’t-stop-laughing

Mrs Brown’s Boys has become a firm fixture in the Christmas TV schedules, but even after years of practice the cast still can’t keep a straight face.

Whether it’s Mammy causing chaos on set or one of the other stars corpsing when they shouldn’t be laughing, some of the best moments in Mrs Brown’s Boys are the ones when everything goes a bit ‘off script’.

2 You’re on telly. Stay professional





3 Even when things go massively wrong





4 Even when Mrs Brown is cracking up





5 Even if all your elders are doing it





6 Even when Mammy’s being really dirty



