7 Times Jennifer Lopez Has Nailed Her Look In Glitter Outfits

Jennifer Lopez has always been concerned and confident with her fashion ideas. The outfit never mattered when it came to her beauty. She nails in everything that she wears. From casuals to party outfits, she looked stunning in all. Jennifer has stolen everyone’s heart with her gorgeous moves, voice and beauty. She has appeared in glitter outfits many times in the red carpets and made it her own runway.

How can we forget Met Gala 2019 when we are talking about her glitter outfits? Jennifer wore a 4.5K dress for Met Gala red carpet, which was covered with 240,000, crystals by Atelier Versace. This was not the only time she wore something shiny. In December 2018, she wore a green Valentino Cape dress with absolutely nothing in InStyle. This made everyone jaw drop. Well, her outfit for American Music Award 2015 is memorable for her fans. She looked unbelievably gorgeous in that red attire. Everyone loved it.

Her disco chic look in the silver dress for Oscar’s 2019 was super sexy. She wore a sequined high neck gown during the premiere of Marry Me. She looked sexy in all of them. Talking of her initial days, she wore a yellow glittered short dress in 1996 of the premiering of Jack.

The star has always shined and sparkled with and without the glitter outfits. Here are some of her pictures shining along with her outfits.

Let us know which look did you like.