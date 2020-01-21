7-stylish-hotels-for-a-luxury-stay-in-athens,-from-beachfront-boltholes-to-downtown-dames

There’s an irrepressible energy that has propelled Athens through a decade of austerity to become one of Europe’s luxury hotspots – and it has bounced back with a bang. No longer just a layover between island hopping (with a quick pit stop at the Parthenon), the Greek capital is rising as a hip city break destination in its own right, boasting one of the most happening nightlife scenes in Europe and a glut of new art galleries, restaurants and bustling markets. City-centre hotels make the most of their setting – where else can you dine with front-row views of the Acropolis? – but if you want to escape the bustle, Athens has a sparkling coastline of beach resorts with five-star amenities including private coves, dazzling pools, butler service and the sea-to-table dining. Here’s our pick of the best luxury hotels in Athens.

