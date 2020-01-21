7-stylish-hotels-for-a-luxury-stay-in-athens,-from-beachfront-boltholes-to-downtown-dames

There’s an irrepressible energy that has propelled Athens through a decade of austerity to become one of Europe’s luxury hotspots – and it has bounced back with a bang. No longer just a layover between island hopping (with a quick pit stop at the Parthenon), the Greek capital is rising as a hip city break destination in its own right, boasting one of the most happening nightlife scenes in Europe and a glut of new art galleries, restaurants and bustling markets. City-centre hotels make the most of their setting – where else can you dine with front-row views of the Acropolis? – but if you want to escape the bustle, Athens has a sparkling coastline of beach resorts with five-star amenities including private coves, dazzling pools, butler service and the sea-to-table dining. Here’s our pick of the best luxury hotels in Athens.
This legendary resort, where Onassis, Bardot and Sinatra once hung out, is located on a pine-clad peninsula in sought-after Vouliagmeni. Guests come here to enjoy a beach holiday, spa and city break rolled into one glamorous, authentically Greek experience. Every room has a sea view; even the bathrooms are glass-fronted so you can enjoy that mesmerising vista as you soak in the bathtub. The seaside facilities are a knock-out, featuring three private coves and two dazzling pools. From just-caught grilled fish at Pelagos to luscious burrata at laid-back Mercato, it’s tough to pick a favourite among the eight restaurants and bars.
This grande dame of Athenian hotels is a firm favourite of Hollywood stars. Glamorous rooms, gracious service, an opulent spa and superb rooftop dining have earned the ‘GB’ a place among the world’s best hotels. Founded in 1874, the period décor is intact, from the Winter Garden, with its stained-glass ceiling and potted palms, to the 18th-century tapestry in the Alexander Bar. Dandelion-yellow corridors are lined with antique etchings, paintings and prints that take you on a fascinating journey through the history of Athens. From the liveried doormen to the solicitous maitre d’, service is polished to a tee, and guests on the sixth and seventh floors get a 24-hour butler service.
This heritage hotel on Parliament Square has been putting on the ritz since 1930 and countless stars (from Marilyn Monroe to Madonna) have graced these highly polished halls. A former annexe of the Royal Palace and Prime Minister’s residence, it still trades on over-the-top opulence – the cream-and-gold lobby is a shining sea of inlaid marble, antique chairs, and Murano chandeliers. The crowning glory is the Tudor Hall restaurant where inspired Greek cuisine comes with excellent Acropolis views. Even standard rooms are sumptuous and spacious bathrooms are lined with pale marble and come with deep bathtubs for long, luxuriant soaks.
The rooms are polished and the location couldn’t be more central, but the trump card at this five-star hotel in downtown Athens is undoubtedly the roof terrace, thanks to a small pool and full-blown views of the Parthenon. The 10-storey building, which previously housed the Ministry of Education, was designed in 1959 by the modernist architect Patroklos Karantinos. The makeover, billed as ‘retro chic’, includes vintage photos of Athens and a nod to mid-century design in the Library bistro, but the vibe is distinctly contemporary. Breakfast, served on the roof terrace, comes with a side of stunning Acropolis views.
This well-established hotel boasts one of the best urban panoramic views from its rooms as well as its popular rooftop bar and restaurant. Inside, the Hilton’s towering core is embellished in marble carved artwork by prominent Greek artist Yannis Moralis, with simple linear designs depicting scenes from ancient Greece. Executive rooms have access to a lounge for private check-in and all-day refreshments but if you really want to splurge, the Deluxe Acropolis Suite’s two balconies offer a stunning view from the bedroom and living room. To cool off, there are outdoor and indoor pools.
This is one of the top luxury boutique stays in Athens, centrally located in posh Kolonaki, with views of the Acropolis and Lycabettus Hill. The hotel sets itself apart by offering amenities including a cinema, art gallery and yoga sessions. The lobby pays tribute to Athens’ neoclassical era, but period furniture is also mixed with contemporary pieces like funky see-through chairs. The hotel rooms take on different design themes including the Eco-Chic wing with its ‘green’ rooms that are designed with environmental awareness in mind. The top floor is home to a rooftop pool with a view, a restaurant and pool bar-café.
Major sights are right within view of this luxury hotel, located right off Syntagma, one of the capital’s most central squares. Inside, the design is a mix of neoclassical elegance and contemporary modern. Uniformed doormen greet guests into the immaculate lobby with sleek marble floors, seating areas and a café enclosed by wall-to-wall windows that look out onto the city’s busiest streets. For a view of the Acropolis, book one of the Junior suites or Deluxe suites on the eighth or ninth floor. Guests on the eighth floor also have exclusive access to a veranda with views of the Acropolis, Syntagma Square and Mount Lycabettus.
Contributions by Rachel Howard & Marissa Tejada