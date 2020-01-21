7-stylish-boutique-hotels-in-moscow,-including-futuristic-designer-pads-to-art-nouveau-mansions

Despite its legacy of Soviet architecture and passion for luxurious bling, Moscow can be a surprisingly stylish place. There are plenty of design stores throughout the city, a Design Week since 2010, and many hotels adhere to Western standards of interior chic. The Standart, the country’s first Design Hotel member, certainly raised the bar when it opened in 2015, but others have been offering chic or minimal interiors for a while along with traditional dames with elements of intimacy and personalised service. Here’s our pick of the best boutique hotels in Moscow.
The retro-futuristic StandArt is unarguably the chicest hotel in the city. The Art Nouveau exterior was designed by Russian architect Pavel Andreev and makes for an eye-catching statement along a busy stretch of road. The interior, a joint effort by Varvara Filatova and Pyotr Bragovsky, is as swanky as they come, from the bright, open-plan lobby to the hedonistic suites, which are dotted with hand-painted panels and monochrome graffiti wall murals by Stanislav Tratsevsky. The rooms are inspired by a vague 1950s sensibility, with designer furnishings, tasteful colour schemes and mod cons.
This modern, classy boutique enjoys a decent location in Moscow’s Basmanny district. Designed by Jestico Whiles, it is thoroughly modern inside and out, from its white-painted façade to its colourful, designer interior. The rooms and public areas are slickly kitted out with designer furnishings by companies like Moroso, Ligne Roset and Zanotta, bold splashes of occasional colour (reds, purples, pinks), and additional eye candy from artists like the Pianophant sculpture in the lobby by French artist Guillaume Piechaud. The sumptuous suites have fully equipped kitchenettes, although there is also a good restaurant on-site, as well as a spa area with a pool and hammam.
Hotel Russo-Balt, named after the first Russian car, is set inside a former aristocratic manor built in 1879 by architect P. Zhukov; famous Russians who have stayed here include Alexander Blok, Valery Bryusov and Igor Severyanin. Re-designed in Art Nouveau style, complete with stained-glass windows and external mosaics, the hotel now offers a correspondingly sumptuous interior of fine fabrics, period furnishings and elegant Old Master oil paintings. The 15 high-ceilinged rooms are equally refined, with elegant Art Nouveau furnishings (including stately chandeliers), high quality fabrics, large comfortable beds and amenities such as satellite television, a pillow menu, minibars and coffee machines.
This attractive, off-downtown hotel occupies a modern and fairly nondescript building, but the lovely interior recreates the classic interiors of 19th-century French and English aristocratic homes, complete with tasteful antique furniture and oil paintings. The 54 guest rooms and suites are elegant and homely with pale-wood furnishings and bright, welcoming colours. The cosy and elegant Brighton Restaurant is separated into two areas, one for European cuisine (Italian, German and French), the other for Russian (serving items such as moussaka, stroganoff). Both have a traditional feel, with wood panelling and soft lighting.
This four-star boutique is a fairly unique and highly romantic accommodation spot. Situated in a quiet, central neighbourhood, its opulent, slightly OTT interiors and top-notch service means it’s used regularly as a wedding and honeymoon venue, as well as overnight stays. The hotel has been designed in classic 18th-century English style, complete with stone lions in the garden and crystal chandeliers and salon paintings in the public areas. The nine rooms, while on the small side, are sumptuous and ooze period charm with vibrant red and gold colour schemes matched to antique furnishings. It might be slightly too much for some, but for others it will feel like the epitome of romance.
Barvikha Hotel & Spa is located in a upscale Moscow suburb around five miles from the centre. It was designed by architect Antonio Citterio, who oversaw everything from the exterior façade to the elegant furnishings and minimal interior – think soothing earth tones embellished with natural, high quality textiles like fine woods and natural stone throughout. The 55 guest rooms are generously sized and decorated with natural materials and warm, inviting colour schemes, and are dotted with furniture specially designed by Citterio and Armani/Casa. The slick Spa Club includes a swimming pool, Turkish baths, lounge areas, a beauty zone, a phyto bar and a modern fitness centre with Technogym exercise equipment.
Lotte has earned a solid reputation as one of the city’s most reliable luxury hotels. The opulent interior of the 10-floor building was designed by HBA and Wilson & Associates, who have skilfully merged the classic and the contemporary with an emphasis on various types of marble, natural woods and gold surfaces. There are also some striking Russian artworks dotted throughout the public areas and suites, including the striking large canvasses that hang behind the reception in the swish lobby. One of the highlights of the hotel is the Mandara Spa, which merges Balinese spa traditions with contemporary cosmetic lines like Elemis and Bellefontaine.
