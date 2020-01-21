7-stylish-boutique-hotels-in-moscow,-including-futuristic-designer-pads-to-art-nouveau-mansions

This four-star boutique is a fairly unique and highly romantic accommodation spot. Situated in a quiet, central neighbourhood, its opulent, slightly OTT interiors and top-notch service means it’s used regularly as a wedding and honeymoon venue, as well as overnight stays. The hotel has been designed in classic 18th-century English style, complete with stone lions in the garden and crystal chandeliers and salon paintings in the public areas. The nine rooms, while on the small side, are sumptuous and ooze period charm with vibrant red and gold colour schemes matched to antique furnishings. It might be slightly too much for some, but for others it will feel like the epitome of romance.



