Guru Randhawa may be the high-rated guy. He could be the one to possess achieved it with effort instead of based on luck all.

Guru Randhawa may be the hit machine that the is blessed with. All of the bad boy vibes, Guru made a mashup along with his Punjabi tadka to Bollywood boom and masala! We got some amazing tracks to possess them danced on at a ongoing party. Here are a few of his best 7 that you ought to increase your playlist

Surma Surma,

Lahore,

Made In India,

Yaar Mod Do,

Raat Kamaal Hai,

Suit Suit,

Ishq Tera,

Enjoyed Guru Randhawa’s hits? He could be the main one who you can’t help but sing along.