7-snow-maps-predicting-how-much-accumulation-mass.-will-see-this-weekend

Get your shovels ready.

Meteorologists are predicting a storm will bring accumulating snowfall to Massachusetts Saturday night, dropping a few inches around Boston with higher totals on the interior part of the state.

The National Weather Service said snow is forecast to start overspreading the region, from west to east, between 2 and 5 p.m. The service has issued Winter Storm Watches for parts of the state, including the Connecticut River Valley and eastern slopes of the Berkshires, where heavy snowfall could make travel difficult Saturday evening.

“While there is some level of uncertainty on the exact start time to snow, the bulk of the accumulating snowfall is expected to occur Saturday evening, spreading from SW to NE with time … The potential for heavy snowfall to fall at rates of an inch per hour will be possible in this time window in the [areas under a Winter Storm Watch],” the service said. “This will be especially the case where temperatures are expected to stay cold enough as all-snow for the duration, mainly into northern/central MA into the Berkshires.”

The service is predicting the 1-95 corridor, including Boston and Providence, could see 3 to 4 inches, with a range of 1 to 3 possible across the Cape and the South Shore.

“It is worth noting that given temperatures and the likely moderate to heavy snow intensity, snow should have little difficulty sticking/accumulating on roads,” forecasters warned.

Precipitation is forecast to largely taper off before daybreak on Sunday, which meteorologists are predicting will be a largely “dry” day with a few brief snow showers, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

Below, seven maps from local meteorologists predicting how much snow will accumulate from the storm on Saturday.

National Weather Service

Dave Epstein

Dry morning Saturday. Snow arrives 4-6 p.m. time frame. Take it easy if headed out Saturday evening as roads become slippery. pic.twitter.com/voRdvXcZzC — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 17, 2020

Boston 25 News

Here’s what I’m thinking for Saturday PM. Remember a change to rain or icy mix may turn some of this to slush!!! #mawx #boston @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Ql391BkuQW — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 17, 2020

WHDH

Snow totals map for tomorrow evening… The bulk of it falls within a 3-6hr period after 6pm. Transition to rain happens the faster, the farther southeast you go. pic.twitter.com/eorgg9iz7q — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 17, 2020

NBC10 Boston & NECN

In case you missed @NBC10Boston this morning, here’s our #FirstAlert thinking for snow in the Boston area, and New England at large on our @NECN regional side. pic.twitter.com/qv2cEgT4vA — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) January 17, 2020

WCVB

COLD today 🥶 with SNOW ❄️ on the way tomorrow #wcvb pic.twitter.com/uMlPdqc7vQ — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 17, 2020

CBS Boston