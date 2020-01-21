7-romantic-hotels-in-bangkok,-including-private-champagne-boat-trips-and-remote-jungle-treehouses

Honeymooners visiting Thailand usually head for the beaches, but there are a number of private hideaways in Bangkok, perched for the most part along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, that make for excellent romantic stopovers. These intimate havens of tranquillity usually have less than a dozen rooms and charm guests with fantastic sunsets, rooftop dinners, and glimpses into the Thai capital’s laid back riverside communities. Adventurous couples can even avail themselves to a treehouse in a green bend of the river.
This Italian-style mansion on the banks of the Chao Praya River is remarkably romantic and accessible only by boat. The Praya Palazzo is really a getaway, a place to spend a few days relaxing, perhaps hire a boat – which the hotel is happy to arrange – for trips to the city’s historic sites or the markets in Banglamphoo. But it’s no less enticing to hang out in a lounger by the pool and read a book on the wooden patio with a cocktail in hand while long-tail boats and cargo ships sail past. Couples can choose to dine on the patio by the pool and order a selection of classic Thai dishes, some following royal recipes.
Chakrabongse Villas is an exquisite heritage property on the banks of the Chao Phraya River within walking distance of many of Bangkok’s historic sites including the Royal Palace and Wat Po. Interiors are furnished in exquisite antiques throughout and the tropical garden, which has a 1950s-style freeform pool, is a welcome respite from the busy city. Honeymooners can book private boat trips on the river with champagne, followed by a romantic dinner. The hotel’s restaurant, Aharn Thai is the best place for a pre-dinner cocktail. Guests staying in the villas can enjoy their meals and drinks in the privacy of their own terrace or sala.
It doesn’t get much more romantic than this small hotel in the big city. Arun Residence sits on the banks of the river, within walking distance of Wat Prak Kaew and the Grand Palace, in an area of beautifully restored 19th-century shop houses. Rooms are large, and the suites have their own private balconies facing the river. There’s a lovely riverside restaurant – sitting on its patio and watching the light fade over the river is one of the greatest Bangkok experiences – and the staff are polite and accommodating. The Amorosa Bar is one of the best places along the river to watch the sun set behind Wat Arun.
CHANN, located on a quiet canal on the west side of the Chao Praya river, is a simple, urban boutique hideaway offering rooms and suites clad entirely in wood. In-room massages, khlong tours on long-tail boats, cooking classes and traditional Thai dance lessons can arranged. Rooms are refreshingly simple and offer a great deal of privacy, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of across the canal or the local community that surrounds the property. If the weather plays along, enjoying the restaurant’s tasty Thai food or a drink outside on the wide patio is definitely the thing to do.
This fashionable former warehouse sits slap-bang on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, with arguably one the best hotel views in Thailand – staring front and centre across the water to the Khmer-era Wat Arun Temple. It makes for a convenient and characterful Bangkok base, thanks to stylish rooms and a lively rooftop bar where you can perch with a cocktail and watch the cherry red sun descend along the water. Book a river view room and leave the curtains open in the evening to stare at Wat Arun ethereally aglow. For a special treat, head to dinner at Siam Tha Tian and try the seductive six-course tasting menu.
Secluded and surrounded by lush jungle-like greenery, if you are looking for a secret Bangkok getaway with a loved one, this is an ideal romantic retreat. Self-contained towers with upstairs bedrooms and two private roof terraces (with double hammocks) overlook palm trees and dense vegetation in remote Bang Krachao – you can enjoy excellent views over the treetops to the river and in the far distance, Bangkok’s skyline. Depending on the season, guests can enjoy a firefly tour around the hotel, and bikes are available free of charge if you want head out for a few hours.
A delightful boutique property housed in an 80-year-old building. Classic Thai furnishings, Turkish design elements, Vietnamese art and modern amenities have been combined to create a quite unique ambience, a far cry from the other large luxury chain hotels along the river. Rooms have stunning views onto either Wat Arun or Wat Po. The rooftop bar offers fantastic river views as well as a good selection of cocktails. Boat tours through the city’s network of khlongs (canals) leave from the hotel’s private pier, while guided walking tours around Ratanakosin Island take in all the main historic sites.
Contributions by Lee Cobaj and Tom Vater