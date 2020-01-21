7-romantic-hotels-in-bangkok,-including-private-champagne-boat-trips-and-remote-jungle-treehouses

It doesn’t get much more romantic than this small hotel in the big city. Arun Residence sits on the banks of the river, within walking distance of Wat Prak Kaew and the Grand Palace, in an area of beautifully restored 19th-century shop houses. Rooms are large, and the suites have their own private balconies facing the river. There’s a lovely riverside restaurant – sitting on its patio and watching the light fade over the river is one of the greatest Bangkok experiences – and the staff are polite and accommodating. The Amorosa Bar is one of the best places along the river to watch the sun set behind Wat Arun.



