7-of-the-best-washer-dryers

Though most machines come with a myriad of variations, finding the best washer dryer for your needs is easier than it seems.

Essentially, you’re looking for something that handles your laundry as efficiently as possible and washer-dryer combo kills two birds with one stone.

It’s important to ensure you get the right machine for your needs, of course, and one which will last the battering and bruising life of a washer dryer without being too loud or slow. After all, if you’re investing in something you save you time, you might as well save energy while you’re at it.

What to look for in a washer dryer

The first choice to make is between a freestanding or an integrated washer dryer. An integrated dryer fits in with the rest of your white goods and cupboards, while a freestanding model can be front loaded and often features a larger capacity.

You should also check the energy rating of the model you are looking to purchase, rated from A to G. The best washer dryers will have an A rating or A or better.

Why a washer dryer?

Washer dryers can be great for space saving and efficiency, squeezing in one white good instead of forking out cash and space for a washing machine and a tumble dryer.