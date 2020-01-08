7 new Veganuary lunches – tested by a vegan and an omnivore

No one expected a sausage roll to be so newsworthy. But Greggs’s vegan version, launched last January, was so tasty that it put a rocket under the company’s profits.
To most palettes, the £1 vegan sausage roll was indistinguishable from the meat version, with rich pastry encasing a lovely heft of “soy-sage”.
This week, days after Greggs launched another vegan offering, a fake steak bake, staff were told that, after a “phenomenal” year, they would be sharing in a £7m bonus.
Other high street outlets are producing rival products. This week, Pret launched its first butter-less croissant, just as KFC rebranded itself “KFV” to promote a meat-free alternative to its classic chicken Fillet Burger.
To put these new Veganuary-ready offerings to the test, the Telegraph invited two of our writers to try them: one of them vegan, the other an omnivore.
Here are their verdicts.
Contents
- 1 1. McDonald’s Veggie Dippers (£3.59)
- 2 2. Subway’s Meatless Meatball Marinara (£3.59)
- 3 3. KFC’s Original Recipe Vegan Burger (£3.99)
- 4 4. Vegan Pepperphoni, Pizza Hut (from £11.69)
- 5 5. Very Berry Croissant, Pret A Manger (£1.70)
- 6 6. Vegan Smoky Ham and Cheese Toastie, Costa (£2.95)
- 7 7. Vegan Steak Bake, Greggs (£1.55)
1. McDonald’s Veggie Dippers (£3.59)
These coffin-shaped dippers are pretty tasty. As Helen observes, they are essentially a breaded beany bubble and squeak. “Nice to get some actual vegetables in a vegan dish,” says Helen. “Tastes like something off a pub children’s menu, but in a good way.”
They’re mildly spicy. Mildly. Tom finds them comforting and well-constructed. But while Helen enjoyed being able to detect actual plant matter, Tom was disappointed not to find any mock meat. “It tastes good, but it doesn’t feel innovative,” he says. “I could have sworn they’ve been selling this for years.”
Vegan verdict: 3/5
Omnivore verdict: 3/5
2. Subway’s Meatless Meatball Marinara (£3.59)
The thick, sweet tomato sauce has bled into the bread, creating a sugary morass that Helen loathes. Bobbing around within said morass are the meatballs, which are made of soya and wheat protein. “They’ve got the juiciness and perhaps even the flavour of beef-derived meatballs,” says Tom.
Helen makes the mistake of looking under the hood, and finds translucent scraps of what must be coconut-based ‘cheeze’. “The total lack of substance meant I felt like I’d coated my fingers in the moisturiser I get on prescription for my eczema,” she said afterwards. “I have never considered putting this in my mouth, so don’t understand why I would eat Subway’s version.”
Vegan verdict: 2/5
Omnivore verdict: 1/5
3. KFC’s Original Recipe Vegan Burger (£3.99)
Helen has never had a KFC before and may never again. “The ‘mayonnaise’ is unexpectedly – and unwantedly – sweet, and does nothing to curb the aridity of the patty. The texture is similar to the butt of a cigarette. There is little flavour except a lasting pong of pepper. The bread is neither doughy nor crispy.” Fortunately, there was one thing she didn’t mind. “I liked the lettuce.”
Tom, however, ate KFC by the bucketload in the years before he turned vegan. “The pleasure that the crispy batter gave me,” he says ruefully, “was almost good enough to outweigh the torment inflicted on the chickens within it.”
So he’s disappointed that the Quorn fillet’s coating seems more breadcrumbed than battered. The best KFC replica, he argues, isn’t made by KFC, but by an east London restaurant called Temple of Hackney. Still, the burger in hand has that particular KFC taste. And unlike Helen, Tom enjoys the gob of mayo, and doesn’t care about the texture of the bread. The next day, he admits to having another one for dinner.
Vegan verdict: 3/5
Omnivore verdict: 2/5
4. Vegan Pepperphoni, Pizza Hut (from £11.69)
Arrived in the form of a room-temperature orange disc, the cheese amalgam and the tomato having combined to form a slimy curd. Tom unashamedly found this delicious. “Pepperoni pizzas have a uniquely brilliant combination of fat, goo, salt and tang, and it’s basically a human rights violation that this combination has been hitherto so inaccessible to vegans.” The base was enjoyably crispy and the mock pepperoni, at least, kept its integrity.
Helen, however, didn’t have more than a nibble. “After just one chew, the whole thing was reduced to a foul paste in my mouth,” she said.
Vegan verdict: 4/5
Omnivore verdict: 1/5
5. Very Berry Croissant, Pret A Manger (£1.70)
It feels unfair to judge Pret’s berry croissant against other offerings. How could jam and pastry not work?
Of course it works. After all, it’s jam and pastry. But both of us feel a little fleeced by the description of this as a croissant: “I feel like I’ve eaten a crispy jam tart,” says Tom. As a whole, it’s too sweet for him, but given it’s been a long time since he had an ordinary croissant he’s still pleased with the pastry.
Helen again feels let down. For her, the best bit of a croissant is the buttery sag in the middle, accessible after you’ve peeled away the outer crispy layer. This can then be dipped into coffee: the continental version of a dunking a digestive in tea. But the vegan one is crispy throughout! It would just sit as sediment in the bottom of the cup.
Vegan verdict: 3/5
Omnivore verdict: 4/5
6. Vegan Smoky Ham and Cheese Toastie, Costa (£2.95)
The Costa toastie was easily one of the best things we tasted. But it is not perfect. Tom, the vegan, says it was “the best toastie I’ve had for years” (years in which he hasn’t had ham or cheese).
Helen says the problems start with the bread, which she claims is closer to toilet roll than food: snow-white, perfectly square and very thin. A perfect conveyor for jam at an eight-year-old’s birthday party.
The orange “ham” didn’t look appetising, but both of us were delighted by the “cheeze”, a concoction of coconut oil, starch and untold chemicals. Admittedly, where a normal cheese would be gooey, this is gungey. But what a delightful gunge it is: rich and oily and… tasty.
Vegan verdict: 5/5
Omnivore verdict: 3/5
7. Vegan Steak Bake, Greggs (£1.55)
Replicating a Greggs steak bake is perhaps the vegan Everest. There are so many things to get right — flaky pastry, chewably thick gravy and hunks of meat. A vegan might think they’ve made it, but an omnivore knows they’re stuck at base camp.
We both agree that the pastry is brilliant. It’s close enough to butter pastry for Helen and Tom is impressed by the way it forms a “rib vault of a Gothic cathedral”.
But both of us are horrified to discover it hides a hideous secret: there is no steak! The “meat” inside is in flakes the size of pinheads, meaning it is more of a bulking agent to the gravy than an element in itself.
Tom, having forgotten the particular delight of flesh resisting the bite, chomps on happily. Helen remembers, and mourns.
But if they had billed it as gravy en croute? Something we can all agree on: YES PLEASE.
Vegan verdict: 5/5
Omnivore verdict: 4/5