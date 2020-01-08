7 new Veganuary lunches – tested by a vegan and an omnivore

No one expected a sausage roll to be so newsworthy. But Greggs’s vegan version, launched last January, was so tasty that it put a rocket under the company’s profits.

To most palettes, the £1 vegan sausage roll was indistinguishable from the meat version, with rich pastry encasing a lovely heft of “soy-sage”.

This week, days after Greggs launched another vegan offering, a fake steak bake, staff were told that, after a “phenomenal” year, they would be sharing in a £7m bonus.

Other high street outlets are producing rival products. This week, Pret launched its first butter-less croissant, just as KFC rebranded itself “KFV” to promote a meat-free alternative to its classic chicken Fillet Burger.

To put these new Veganuary-ready offerings to the test, the Telegraph invited two of our writers to try them: one of them vegan, the other an omnivore.

Here are their verdicts.