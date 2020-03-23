7 Keerthy Suresh's Outfits are perfect for Mehendi ceremony

Keerthy Suresh is a gorgeous actress who works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She began her acting career as a child artist in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion designs. She made her debut with Malayalam film Geethaanjali in 2013. The actress looks beautiful and gives us major fashion goals. Her outfits are also designed very well.

Keerthy fails to disappoint us with her fashion styles. She wore a green lehenga and yes it is perfect for Mehendi ceremony. She wore a white salwar kameez with a green dupatta and she was looking fabulous in that outfit. Her lehenga was fabulous which gave her a gorgeous look and it is perfect for a wedding ceremony. She was looking stunning in her red dress and her outfit was awesome. She wore a satin saree with a dhoti style and she was looking perfect and fantastic.

