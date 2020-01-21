7-holby-city-spoilers:-serena-is-arrested-as-privatisation-gets-personal

Serena (Catherine Russell) puts her neck on the line to save Jason (Jules Robertson)’s job in tonight’s Holby City, but is this a smart move with Max McGerry (Jo Martin) looking for an excuse to get rid of her?

Meanwhile Nicky (Belinda Owusu) is surprised when her mum Tracey (Cathy Murphy) appears on Darwin, looking for her daughter to bail her out of a difficult situation. And Essie (Kaye Wragg)’s romance with Ben (Charlie Condou) has reached the point where he wants to meet Isla – but Essie’s afraid he’ll find out the truth about the baby. Here are all the spoilers to look out for.

1. Sacha (Bob Barrett), Jac (Rosie Marcel), Serena and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) are spearheading ‘the resistance’ against Max’s plans to privatise hospital services. Sacha is quite excited about the whole thing and wants codenames. Serena is more wary – with her name already at the top of Max McGerry’s hit list, she knows she can’t afford to stick her neck out.

2. Nicky’s mum Tracey is at Holby following a car accident. She hasn’t suffered any serious injuries, but she may have caused some – and Nicky soon finds herself covering her mother’s tracks. Is she getting in deeper than she realises?

3. Alex Dawson (Heather Peace) is back on AAU after injuring her leg and banging her head. When her medical situation turns nasty at the most inconvenient moment, she needs emergency help from one of Holby’s finest surgeons.

4. Jason finds himself in bother when he finds that the new privatised porter company have stricter policies than under the NHS regime. He’s already on a warning and when he’s threatened with dismissal Serena decides she has to take action.

5. Essie and Ben have been going out together for a while and so far he hasn’t met Isla. Essie is concerned that she won’t be able to keep the truth about Isla not being legally her child from him. Is she right to be concerned? As she ponders what to do, Dominic (David Ames) has some news that changes the whole relationship.

6. AAU is set to be inspected by the CQC and everyone is on their best behaviour. Donna (Jaye Jacobs) even has a new clipboard. But when the porters come out in support of Jason and stage a protest in reception, Max is furious – and she’s blaming Serena.

7. Serena tries to get Max to see reason and help call off the porters’ strike, but when Max refuses Serena takes matters into her own hands – and she’s promptly arrested!

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.