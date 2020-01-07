7-holby-city-spoilers:-jac-rushes-to-help-as-kian-battles-his-demons

We move away from Holby City and into the Welsh mountains in tonight’s episode, as Kian (Ramin Karimloo) struggles in the aftermath of losing both Bea and his wife. Before he goes he visits Jac (Rosie Marcel) in the psychiatric unit and tells her that Bea has died. Something about his words and manner bother her and when she finds out that Nicky (Belinda Owusu) was also disturbed by Kian saying goodbye to her, Jac decides she has to prevent Kian doing something he might regret.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) has come to pick Jac up from the psychiatric unit – does this mean he’s forgiven her for the terrible things she said to him after she was first admitted? And will he forgive her again after she ‘borrows’ his car to go on her mercy dash?

Back at the hospital, Ric (Hugh Quarshie) has taken up the job of Clinical Lead, much to Serena (Catherine Russell)’s relief. But when he finds out what CEO Max McGerry (Jo Martin)’s plans are for the hospital – and the part she expects him to play – he begins to realise that his new job is a poisoned chalice.

Max is distracted by a patient on AAU who asks for her. What’s the mystery that links the two of them?

In a dramatic and emotional episode everyone has to decide what’s most important to them as Jac battles to save Kian, Max battles with her own family tragedy and Ric gears up to defend the values he holds dear – and the future of the hospital.

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.