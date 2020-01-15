7-holby-city-spoilers:-jac-and-kian-struggle-with-the-pressure-as-they-return-to-holby

Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) and Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo) arrive back at Holby City to find a hospital that’s in the grip of privatisation fever, thanks to Max McGerry (Jo Martin)’s plans – and Darwin is in the firing line.

Meanwhile Max has enlisted Ric (Hugh Quarshie)’s help to try to move Serena (Catherine Russell) on to another role. How will he react, and how will Serena react when she finds out? And Sacha (Bob Barrett) is dismayed at how well Essie (Kaye Wragg) is getting on with Ben (Charlie Condou). Here are all the spoilers to look out for.

1. Jac and Kian return to Darwin, but neither of them is really ready for the rigours of work. Jac in particular is hesitant and – unusually for her – is in no hurry to get back into an operating theatre. To make things worse, on their first day back they have to make a pitch to keep Darwin in NHS hands, against a bid from a private company. Kian volunteers to make the pitch – but as he’s still recovering from his leg wound and dealing with the grief of losing Bea, can he cope with this additional pressure?

2. An irate Ange (Dawn Steele) discovers that her patients have been moved from the YAU, as Max follows through with her threat to close the unit down. With her pet project over, Ange considers her options – and gets a job offer in Scotland. Will she take it? And will it spell the end for her and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw)?

3. Once again, Max is trying to get Ric to be the one to get Serena to move on from her post in AAU. In the process she opens up about her personal life and makes a confession to Ric which changes his opinion of her. Serena is suspicious about what Ric is up to and insists that he be honest with her. But is it too late? Has Ric chosen his side?

4. As privatisation seems about to sweep Holby, there’s one person who isn’t complaining – even if his new uniform potentially makes him look sallow.

5. Casualty regular Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) pops up from the ED to see how his cousin Kian is getting along, and is worried by what he finds.

6. Sacha has been enjoying having Essie and baby Isla staying with him, but as Essie’s relationship with Ben looks like it’s going well, Sacha once again decides to sacrifice his own happiness for Essie’s.

7. Kian struggles to cope with the pressures of the day, but he’s clearly not ready – and at a crucial moment he collapses. As Jac tries to support him she discovers that the pain he’s been struggling with has been even deeper than she realised.

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.

