7-fantastic-free-things-to-do-in-tokyo

Tokyo may have long enjoyed a reputation as one of the more expensive cities on the planet to visit – but it’s also surprisingly easy to explore the city without spending a penny. Here are some alternative (and free) suggestions for enjoying Tokyo, from temple hopping in the low-key eastern neighbourhoods to people watching in street culture hotspot Harajuku.

Kamakura

Try surfing in ‘The Hamptons of Tokyo’

For a taste of Japan-by-the-sea, head to Kamakura, the ancient capital of Japan, an hour from Tokyo by train. Set against a backdrop of green mountains, the coastal town – dubbed the Hamptons of Tokyo – is home to a thriving creative community, with a focus on surfing, organic food and a leisurely…