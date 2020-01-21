7-dublin-hotels-for-a-romantic-city-break,-including-castles,-lush-gardens-and-waterfalls

Romance takes many forms – and Dublin can offer its own beguiling additions to the scene: strolling St Stephen’s Green on a frosty afternoon, the sun gilding the treetops; or watching the ‘sun rise in the morning, like barley-sugar on the water’, as described by poet Louis MacNeice. The hotels below will add their own measure of delight too: the sound of a waterfall from the deck of the Iveagh Garden Hotel; the carved wood and baronial splendour of the Clontarf Castle Hotel – it’s all here. Here’s our pick of the best romantic hotels in and around Dublin.