7-casualty-spoilers:-connie-beauchamp-returns-to-an-ed-grieving-mason’s-death

Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) returns to Casualty tonight after a break of five months during which she’s been dealing with her drug addiction. The first person she meets is Archie (Genesis Lynea), who was such a part of the storyline leading to her departure from the ED. Archie doesn’t seem thrilled to see her former foe back on the wards again – but is Connie still the enemy?

The rest of the ED is still reeling from the death of Mason Reede, and Dylan (William Beck) in particular is struggling to cope with his role of bringing the team together after the trauma. Will Connie be helpful in the situation? Here are all the spoilers to look forward to.

1. It’s a very different Connie Beauchamp that we see walking back into the ED tonight. Her struggle with PTSD, drug addiction and long absence from work have made her quiet and watchful – but as she discovers a staff team struggling to come to terms with the dreadful recent death of Mason, will she have something to offer?

2. A letter from Mason’s mother reveals how he really felt about working in the ED – and about the likely cause of his death.

3. The social worker looking after Ruby (Maddy Hill)’s sister’s baby asks Ruby to consider fostering the baby herself, but Ruby is adamant that Violette will return.

4. New arrival Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) starts settling in to her new job, a process that’s made easy by a strong connection to someone who’s already part of the team. Who can it be?

5. A schoolboy whose behaviour has led to him being on his last chance with his teachers is brought to the ED with a head injury – and he takes a shine to Dylan.

6. Ruby is shocked by a call from a man who’s living with Violette (Kelly Gough), telling her that Violette has taken an overdose. Ruby and Lev (Uriel Emil) race to the scene – but will they get there in time?

7. As Connie sets about mending bridges with her staff team, some people are more willing to forgive and forget than others when she vows that she’ll regain any trust that’s been lost.

