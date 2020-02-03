7-behind-the-scenes-bafta-moments-you-might-have-missed

The 2020 Baftas certainly weren’t short of headline-grabbing moments.

From Joaquin Phoenix calling out “systemic racism” in his acceptance speech to Brad Pitt’s awkward royal dig, delivered by Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino’s pre-show tumble, the annual ceremony was more action-packed than anticipated.

As with any awards show, though, much of the drama took place off stage, when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes moments you might have missed…

John Boyega teams up with Daniel Kaluuya…

After joking that he and Kaluuya would be perfect to front a UK version of the Bad Boys film franchise, Boyega was overjoyed to bump into last year’s Rising Star winner on the red carpet.

The pals then posed for a photo after the ceremony (along with fellow actor Michael Maris) in front of an intensely patterned backdrop. Great content, boys.

And reunites with Daisy Ridley

Boyega also fondly greeted his Star Wars co-star Ridley (is it really a reunion when they were on the Rise of Skywalker press tour just a month or so ago? We’re going to say yes) aka Peanut in a sweet snap shared on his Instagram account.

Florence Pugh celebrates in style

She didn’t take home a trophy in the end, but that didn’t stop Best Supporting Actress nominee Pugh from having a grand old time. All eyes were on the Little Women star thanks to her bright pink puffball dress – and her backstage Instagram snap showed her acting exactly how we imagine we would at a glamorous awards do (ie. sitting on the stairs clutching some champagne).

BAFTAs 2020: Red Carpet – In pictures

Eagle-eyed viewers also spotted Pugh mouthing “Marmee!” in tribute to her Little Women co-star Laura Dern as she picked up her trophy. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Laura Dern lives her best life

May we all embrace Instagram (and life) with the boundless enthusiasm of Best Supporting Actress winner Dern, who marked the evening with a series of cheerful posts – including a “thank you” video filmed while clutching her Bafta in a taxi and a candid snap with “remarkable women” Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson.

Renee Zellweger meets William and Kate

(PA)

Her brief backstage reunion with Bridget Jones co-star Hugh Grant (who then delighted the audience by channelling Daniel Cleaver) grabbed the headlines, but Best Actress winner Zellweger also managed to squeeze a royal tete-a-tete into her busy evening.

The Judy star was pictured chatting animatedly with both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while proudly clutching her Bafta trophy.

Richard E. Grant’s selfie Odyssey continues

Richard E. Grant’s charming quest to take a selfie with every single A-lister he crossed paths with was one of the most heart-warming narratives of last year’s awards season, culminating in him meeting his long-time idol Barbra Streisand.

Grant, who presented the Best Supporting Actress award to Laura Dern, continued his selfie quest at the 2020 Baftas, managing to snap pictures with the likes of Dern, costume design legend Sandy Powell, Noah Baumbach and Andy Serkis.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s epic live-tweeting

​Queen & Slim star Turner-Smith’s brutally honest live-tweeting from inside the Royal Albert Hall was a no-holds-barred Bafta highlight.

Kicking off with a few well-timed allusions to the ceremony’s lack of diversity (“They’re beginning the ceremony by patting themselves on the back for including women and Bong Joon Ho”) she then kept followers updated on her unborn child “doing some serious karate moves” in her stomach.

Turner-Smith then thanked God that she remembered her reading glasses before presenting an award – because she “could not see a f*****g thing written on the teleprompter without them!”