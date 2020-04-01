6ix9ine-could-be-released-from-prison-today

Reports are suggesting that 6ix9ine will likely be granted early release from prison today. According to Complex, the rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, has requested compassionate relief in light of the coronavirus outbreak, an appeal United States District Judge Engelmayer is expected to grant.

Hernandez, who was sentenced to 24 months in prison and scheduled to be released on August 2, 2020, has a history of asthma and is considered to be at high risk of falling victim to the coronavirus. The coronavirus is already said to be hitting the prison system particularly hard, with inmates and officers alike testing positive for the virus.

6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro began the process of requesting compassionate relief on March 22 when he asked Judge Engelmayer to allow his client to spend the remainder of his sentence on home confinement. The government denied the initial appeal, however, citing that the decision should be made by the Bureau of Prisons. Days later on March 25, Judge Engelmayer stated that he lacked the legal authority to alter 6ix9ine’s sentence.

Fast forward to today, and Complex reveals that the request for compassionate relief was denied by the Bureau of Prisons, but it is now an appealable decision for Judge Engelmayer. Engelmayer in turn wrote a letter today stating that the government has until 5 p.m. this evening to argue that 6ix9ine should remain incarcerated. He added that he plans to grant the compassionate relief request unless the government persuades him otherwise, which is unlikely.

“Provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so,” Engelmayer wrote.

In short, we should know later today if 6ix9ine will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement. For more on the story, visit Complex.

